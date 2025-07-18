EAGLE Crackdown: Three Hyderabad Pubs Caught in Drug Abuse Probe

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation linked to the recent Kompally drug bust, three well-known pubs in Hyderabad have come under fire for allegedly permitting drug use on their premises. The Enforcement Against Ganja and Legal Enforcement (EAGLE) officials have booked the pub owners and key managerial staff under Section 25 of the NDPS Act, which penalizes allowing any property to be used for drug-related offences.

Pub Owners Booked Under NDPS Act for Facilitating Drug Use

Sources from the investigation confirmed that the management of the three pubs knowingly allowed their venues to be used for narcotics consumption. The accused individuals reportedly used specific areas inside the pubs for drug intake and were even allowed to remain past closing hours for continued abuse.

Major Locations Under Scrutiny:

Financial District

Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 and 36

Madhapur and Kondapur

According to police, the accused admitted during interrogation that they used pre-identified spots within the pubs to consume drugs, indicating possible knowledge or complicity of the management.

High-Profile Accused: Intelligence Officer’s Son & African Supplier

Among those taken into custody is the son of a senior intelligence officer, along with two others. Additionally, an African national, suspected of supplying drugs to the city-based network, has been detained and is facing possible deportation.

Investigators have uncovered links to Delhi-based drug suppliers, with payments tracked through online transactions and banking channels.

Owners Not Yet Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

While the pub owners have been formally booked, they have not yet been arrested. Police have reached out to them for questioning and are working to understand the full scope of their involvement. The investigation continues into the drug supply chain, financial trail, and other associated networks.