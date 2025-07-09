Cocaine in a Chappal: EAGLE Team Cracks Hi-Tech Drug Racket Tied to Hyderabad Pubs and Delhi Couriers

Hyderabad – In a significant breakthrough, the EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) unit of Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station has dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking and consumption network spanning multiple cities and involving foreign nationals, courier services, upscale pubs, and high-profile consumers.

The key accused, Surya Annamaneni (34), a B.Tech and MBA graduate turned hotelier from Kompally, Hyderabad, was arrested along with five others on 07 July 2025. The operation revealed deep links between international drug suppliers and Hyderabad’s elite social circles.

Acting on specific intelligence, EAGLE teams intercepted Surya near his restaurant, Malnadu Kitchen. A search of his Tata Scorpio vehicle (TS 08JM 2022) led to the seizure of:

10 grams of Cocaine

3.2 grams of OG Kush (Ganja)

1.6 grams of Ecstasy pills

The cocaine was cleverly concealed in the heel compartment of a ladies’ sandal (brand: “Verry”) and packed in a pink cardboard box. It was couriered from New Delhi using Shree Maruthi Courier, with a fake sender name “Fatima”, indicating the use of sophisticated delivery methods to evade detection.

Well-Educated, Well-Connected: From Manager to Drug Peddler

Surya, a former sales manager in Bengaluru, returned to Hyderabad in 2020 to open his restaurant. It was during this time he reconnected with friends and relatives involved in recreational drug use, eventually becoming a regular procurement and distribution link in a larger transnational drug network.

His suppliers included:

Local contacts: Harsha (Himayatnagar), Sandeep Juvvadi (Karimnagar), and Pallepaka Mohan (Khajaguda)

Nigerian nationals: Nick, Jerry, Dezmond, Stanley, and Prince, operating from Delhi, Goa, and Bangalore

Bank Transactions and Courier Channels Under Scanner

Investigators traced ₹1.39 lakh and ₹41,000 transferred to Nick’s accounts via Ternion Hospitality, a company floated by Surya after taking over a restaurant in Madhapur. The drugs were sent through couriers hidden in household items, stored in Surya’s vehicle or restaurant, and later supplied to customers.

EAGLE is now tracking the financial trail, courier logistics, and digital evidence to identify others involved.

Pubs Under Scrutiny for Facilitating Drug Use

Surya admitted to frequenting and consuming cocaine at well-known Hyderabad pubs including:

Prism Pub

Farm Pub

Block 22

Bird Box

Xora

Broadway

Quake Arena

According to police, some of these venues allocated hidden spaces specifically for drug consumption. Authorities are investigating whether pub owners or managers had any knowledge or involvement.

Extensive Network of Consumers and Suppliers

Surya reportedly made over 20 cocaine purchases between 2021 and 2025, even sourcing from Nigerian nationals during trips to Goa and New Delhi. He named several consumers during interrogation, including techies, doctors, gym partners, and even pub directors.

The accused used both personal and business accounts for transactions, blending legitimate commercial activities with drug money transfers.

Seizure Carried Out As Per NDPS Act

The seized drugs were properly documented and sealed in the presence of government mediators and the Clues Team. A case was registered under NDPS Act Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(A), 22(a), 22(b), 27A, and 29. Surya has been remanded to judicial custody, and further arrests are expected as the investigation deepens.

EAGLE’s Message: Zero Tolerance for Drug Crimes

This case reveals the evolving tactics of modern drug networks that merge tech-savvy operations with urban lifestyle environments. EAGLE has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy and vowed to go after suppliers, financiers, and elite consumers alike.

Public Appeal: Report Suspicious Activity

EAGLE urges the public, youth, and hospitality sector to remain alert and report any drug-related activity:

📞 Toll-Free Number: 1908

📧 Email: [email protected]

All information will be kept confidential. Credible tipsters will be rewarded.

Issued by:

EAGLE

Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement

Telangana Police

“Let us join hands to build a Drug-Free Telangana”