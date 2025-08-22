EAM Jaishankar concludes Moscow visit; reaffirms strength of India-Russia strategic partnership

Moscow: Concluding a significant three-day visit to Russia, External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S. Jaishankar, reaffirmed the strength and depth of the India-Russia strategic partnership, co-chairing the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) and holding high-level meetings with the Russian leadership.

From August 19 to 21, EAM Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and also engaged with Russian scholars and think tanks.

During his meeting with President Putin, Dr. Jaishankar “conveyed personal greetings of the Prime Minister and discussed key issues of the bilateral agenda and contemporary global issues of mutual interest, including the developments related to Ukraine,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a Press release issued on Friday.

Earlier on August 20, the EAM co-chaired the 26th IRIGC-TEC session with Deputy PM Manturov, where both sides stressed the need to “address tariff and non-tariff trade barriers, remove bottlenecks in logistics, promote connectivity, effect payment mechanisms smoothly, and finalise the Programme of Economic Cooperation till 2030.”

The early conclusion of the India-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement and regular engagements between Indian and Russian businesses were emphasised as critical to achieving the revised bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030.

Energy cooperation and mobility of Indian skilled professionals, especially in IT, construction, and engineering, were also discussed. The session concluded with the signing of the Protocol for the 26th IRIGC-TEC. Both leaders later addressed the India-Russia Business Forum, which “saw participation from a wide range of stakeholders” and emphasised coordination between the Forum and Working Groups under the IRIGC.

On August 21, EAM Jaishankar held talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, undertaking a “comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India–Russia bilateral relations, including in trade, connectivity, Defence, military-technical cooperation, and the fast-tracking of new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.”

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to global multilateralism, including collaboration in G20, BRICS, and SCO, and jointly stressed the need for UN Security Council reforms. “EAM underlined the imperative to expand and energize the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities,” the release said.

Regional issues such as Ukraine, the Middle East, West Asia, and Afghanistan were also discussed. EAM Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stance on dialogue and diplomacy and also raised concerns over Indians serving in the Russian Army, calling for swift resolution of pending cases.

On counter-terrorism, both nations “resolved to fight jointly against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.” EAM conveyed India’s strong stance, reiterating its “zero‑tolerance policy against terrorism and its sovereign right to defend Indian citizens against cross-border terrorism,” MEA stated.

The visit concluded with discussions on preparations for the upcoming Annual Summit between the Indian and Russian leadership, and EAM Jaishankar extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India at a mutually convenient time.