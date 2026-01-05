EAM Jaishankar visits Paris exhibition showcasing Indian heritage, deep cultural ties

Paris: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar visited an exhibition in Paris titled ‘Ce qui se trame – woven stories between India and France’ which showcased India’s textile heritage, expertise and craftsmanship, underscoring the strong cultural connection between the two nations. “Visited exposition ‘Ce qui se trame – woven stories between India and France’ in Paris this evening. The exhibition showcases India’s textile heritage, savoir-faire and creativity.

It is also a reminder of the strong India-France cultural connect,” EAM posted on X on Monday (Indian time). EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to France and Luxembourg from January 4-9. During his visit to France, the EAM will meet French leadership and hold talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean Noel Barrot. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “They will discuss the progress made under the India-France Strategic Partnership and matters of global importance.

EAM will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassador’s Conference as the Guest of Honour.” During his visit to Luxembourg, EAM Jaishankar will hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel and the senior leadership. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community in Luxembourg. In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa.

The two leaders also held a phone conversation in September and August last year, exchanging views on efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine while reiterating India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the issue and early restoration of peace and stability in the entire region.

During their conversations over the past few months, the two leaders have reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors, including economic, defence, science, technology and space. They had reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.