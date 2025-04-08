EAM Jaishankar Welcomes Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan to India for First Official Visit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has welcomed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, to India for his first official visit to the country. This marks a significant moment in the growing ties between India and the UAE.

EAM Jaishankar Expresses Delight Over Sheikh Hamdan’s Visit

Taking to social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar shared his enthusiasm about the visit, writing, “Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed, at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties.”

The Crown Prince’s visit is seen as a milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two nations, highlighting the importance of strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.

Focus on Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Sheikh Hamdan is accompanied by a high-level delegation consisting of several ministers, senior government officials, and top business leaders. During his visit, the Crown Prince is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a working lunch in his honor, as well as EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The discussions are likely to cover a wide range of issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation in sectors such as Defence, trade, and cultural exchanges. The meetings are seen as a critical step in enhancing India-UAE relations.

Dubai’s Role in Strengthening India-UAE Ties

Following his time in Delhi, Sheikh Hamdan will travel to Mumbai, where he will take part in a business roundtable with leading industrialists and businessmen from both countries. The interaction aims to foster stronger economic and commercial ties, particularly in both traditional and emerging sectors.

Also Read: Elon Musk and Social Media Go Wild Over Dire Wolves Revival

Dubai, with its strategic importance, has long played a vital role in India’s commercial, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. India’s large diaspora of around 4.3 million people in the UAE is primarily based in Dubai. This visit further solidifies the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasizing the strong and multifaceted ties between the two nations.

A Visit That Strengthens Diplomatic Rapport

The invitation for Sheikh Hamdan’s visit was personally extended by EAM Jaishankar during his trip to the UAE in January 2025, underscoring the ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between India and the UAE.

As both nations continue to build on their robust partnership, this visit is seen as a key step toward a future of deeper collaboration and mutual benefit.