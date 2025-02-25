TS EAPCET 2025 Registration Begins: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has officially released the TS EAPCET 2025 application form today. Candidates can now complete their registration online at the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 5, 2025.

Steps to Apply for TS EAPCET 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in .

. Click on the link for TS EAPCET 2025 registration .

. Enter personal details, educational qualifications, and other required information.

Upload the necessary documents as per the specified guidelines.

Review the application details and proceed to pay the fee online.

TS EAPCET Application Fee 2025

Candidates must pay the application fee online via debit/credit card or net banking. The category-wise fee structure is as follows:

Stream Category Application Fee (INR) Engineering SC/ST 500 Engineering General/Others 900 Agriculture SC/ST 500 Agriculture General/Others 900 Engineering & Agriculture SC/ST 1000 Engineering & Agriculture General/Others 1800

JNTUH will also offer an application correction facility after the registration process ends, allowing candidates to rectify any errors in their forms.

The university has confirmed the TS EAPCET 2025 exam dates for both Engineering and Agriculture streams.

Agriculture Exam : April 28 & 29, 2025

: April 28 & 29, 2025 Engineering Exam: May 2 to 5, 2025

The examination will be conducted in online computer-based mode. Candidates are advised to complete their registration on time and stay updated with official notifications.

For further details and updates, visit the official TS EAPCET website eapcet.tgche.ac.in