TS EAPCET 2025 Registration Begins: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

Telangana

Candidates can now complete their registration online at the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 5, 2025.

Mohammed Yousuf25 February 2025 - 17:11
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has officially released the TS EAPCET 2025 application form today. Candidates can now complete their registration online at the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 5, 2025.

Steps to Apply for TS EAPCET 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

  • Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Click on the link for TS EAPCET 2025 registration.
  • Enter personal details, educational qualifications, and other required information.
  • Upload the necessary documents as per the specified guidelines.
  • Review the application details and proceed to pay the fee online.

Also Read: Telangana ECET 2025 Notification Released: Application Process, Exam Dates, and More

TS EAPCET Application Fee 2025

Candidates must pay the application fee online via debit/credit card or net banking. The category-wise fee structure is as follows:

StreamCategoryApplication Fee (INR)
EngineeringSC/ST500
EngineeringGeneral/Others900
AgricultureSC/ST500
AgricultureGeneral/Others900
Engineering & AgricultureSC/ST1000
Engineering & AgricultureGeneral/Others1800

JNTUH will also offer an application correction facility after the registration process ends, allowing candidates to rectify any errors in their forms.

TS EAPCET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

The university has confirmed the TS EAPCET 2025 exam dates for both Engineering and Agriculture streams.

  • Agriculture Exam: April 28 & 29, 2025
  • Engineering Exam: May 2 to 5, 2025

The examination will be conducted in online computer-based mode. Candidates are advised to complete their registration on time and stay updated with official notifications.

For further details and updates, visit the official TS EAPCET website eapcet.tgche.ac.in

