Early-Life Exposure to Air and Light Pollution Linked to Increased Risk of Paediatric Thyroid Cancer: Yale Study

New York: A new study by researchers at Yale University suggests that exposure to air pollution and artificial outdoor light at night (O-ALAN) during early life could significantly increase the risk of paediatric thyroid cancer, particularly papillary thyroid cancer, among children and young adults.

Fine Particulate Matter and Light Pollution as Risk Factors

The study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, found a strong association between ambient fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and artificial light exposure and an increased risk of thyroid cancer in individuals up to 19 years old.

Exposure was tracked during the perinatal stage, which includes pregnancy and the first year of life. According to Dr. Nicole Deziel, lead author and environmental epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, these environmental factors are widespread and prevalent in urban areas, making the findings particularly concerning.

Data Analysis and Key Findings

The Yale research team analyzed data from 736 individuals diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer before the age of 20 and compared it with 36,800 matched controls based on year of birth. All participants were born in California.

Using advanced satellite and geospatial modeling, researchers estimated PM2.5 and O-ALAN exposure at birth based on residential location.

Major Findings:

For every 10 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 , there was a 7% increase in thyroid cancer risk .

, there was a . Teenagers (15–19 years) and Hispanic children showed the strongest association .

and showed the . Children in areas with high O-ALAN exposure had a 23–25% increased risk of developing thyroid cancer.

Growing Concerns and Future Research

“Thyroid cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers among children and adolescents, yet we still understand little about its causes,” said Deziel, who is also the co-director of the Yale Center for Perinatal, Pediatric, and Environmental Epidemiology.

This study is the first large-scale investigation to link early-life exposure to air and light pollution with increased risk of thyroid cancer in youth.

Call for Further Studies

While the findings are significant, the researchers stress the need for additional research to confirm the results. They recommend future studies use more refined exposure data and longitudinal methods to strengthen the understanding of environmental influences on paediatric cancers.