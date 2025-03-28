Powerful Earthquake Devastates Myanmar, kills at Least 144, Injures Over 700

Bangkok: A massive earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread destruction and claiming the lives of at least 144 people, with 730 others injured. The powerful tremor was followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, adding to the devastation.

Epicentre Near Mandalay, Buildings and Infrastructure Collapse

The earthquake’s epicentre was near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. The tremors were felt across the region, including neighbouring Thailand, where panic gripped residents but no major casualties were reported. In Myanmar, however, the situation was grim as buildings crumbled, roads cracked, and a bridge and a dam collapsed, worsening the already dire humanitarian conditions.

Myanmar Military Leader Confirms Death Toll, Warns Numbers May Rise

In a televised address on Friday evening, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military government, confirmed the death toll. “The death toll and injuries are expected to rise,” he warned, as rescue efforts continued amid collapsed infrastructure and limited communication channels.

Extensive Damage in Naypyidaw and Mandalay

Shocking visuals emerged from Naypyidaw, the capital city, where government housing blocks for civil servants were destroyed. Emergency response teams were seen pulling victims from the rubble. In Mandalay, cracked highways and buckled roads painted a grim picture, with many areas cut off due to the collapse of essential transport links.

Blood in High Demand, Rescue Access Challenged

Myanmar’s authorities have issued an urgent appeal for blood donations in the hardest-hit regions. With infrastructure severely damaged, reaching remote areas remains a challenge for rescue teams. The ongoing civil conflict in the country has further complicated the disaster response, as information flow remains tightly controlled.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Quake’s Aftermath

Already struggling with a civil war and economic instability, Myanmar now faces a deepening humanitarian crisis. The earthquake has added to the suffering of civilians, with concerns growing about access to clean water, shelter, and medical supplies in the affected areas.