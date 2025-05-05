Earthquake of 3.8 Magnitude Jolts Parts of Northern Telangana

Hyderabad: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck parts of northern Telangana on Monday evening, causing brief panic among residents in several districts. According to the National Institute of Seismology (NIS), the quake occurred at around 6:50 PM at a depth of 10 kilometers.

People Run Out of Homes in Panic

Tremors were felt for 2 to 3 seconds in Jannaram and Luxettipet mandal headquarters in Mancherial district, Kaddampeddur and Khanapur in Nirmal district, and Goleti village in Rebbena mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad. Locals reported that utensils and household items fell due to the sudden jolts, prompting people to rush out of their homes fearing structural collapse.

No Casualties or Major Damage Reported

Although the tremors caused alarm, there were no reports of casualties or serious damage. Earthquakes of magnitude 3.8 are typically considered minor. While people may feel them, they rarely cause significant structural harm.

Recent Seismic Activity in the Region

This is not the first time the region has experienced seismic activity. On December 4, similar tremors were reported in Luxettipet, Jaipur, Mancherial, Kasipet, Dandepalli, and Hajipur mandals of Mancherial district, as well as in Bejjur, Koutala, Asifabad, and Wankidi mandals of Kumram Bheem Asifabad.

Authorities have advised residents to remain calm but alert and to follow basic earthquake safety guidelines in case of future tremors.