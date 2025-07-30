8.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia’s Kamchatka, Tsunami Warning Issued

Moscow: A powerful earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale struck the coastal areas of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, prompting a tsunami alert in parts of the Pacific Ocean.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 23:24 GMT on Tuesday night, with its epicenter located about 125 kilometers southeast of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It was initially reported as a magnitude 8.0 earthquake, but after reviewing updated data, the USGS revised it to 8.7.

The earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth of just 19.3 kilometers, resulting in strong surface tremors and increasing the likelihood of tsunami waves.

The USGS has warned that devastating tsunami waves could affect the coastal regions of Russia, Japan, and other Pacific nations within three hours of the quake. Residents in affected areas have been advised to move to higher ground immediately and follow all emergency instructions issued by local authorities.

Shortly after the earthquake, videos began circulating on social media, showing violent shaking of buildings, moving furniture, and scenes of panic. Several reports also indicated structural damage, although a complete assessment is still underway.

The earthquake’s epicenter was near Avacha Bay, a region known for its seismic activity due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire—one of the most tectonically active zones in the world.

Authorities in Russia, Japan, and neighboring countries remain on high alert, with emergency services on standby. Experts have warned of potential aftershocks, urging residents to stay vigilant and follow official guidance.

Citizens have been urged to monitor official sources for the latest updates and safety instructions.