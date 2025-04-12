Earthquake in Pakistan: Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Tremors were felt in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday at 1:00 PM (IST) after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, sending brief waves of panic across the region. Fortunately, no loss of life or property damage has been reported so far.

Epicentre in Pakistan’s Attock District

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake’s epicentre was located in Attock District, Punjab Province, Pakistan, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The coordinates of the epicentre were recorded as latitude 33.63°N and longitude 72.46°E. The tremors were felt in nearby districts including Chakwal and Mianwali, as well as in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Peshawar, Mardan, Mohmand, and Shabqadar.

Quake Also Felt in India

The tremors were noticeable in northern parts of India, especially Jammu and Kashmir, causing alarm among residents. People rushed out of homes and buildings as a precautionary measure, though authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties or damage in the region.

Earlier Quake in Tajikistan

Just hours earlier, at 12:24 PM IST, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded in Tajikistan, further highlighting heightened seismic activity in the region.

Earthquake-Prone Region

Pakistan is no stranger to seismic events. The country lies in a seismically active zone, and has witnessed devastating quakes in the past — the most catastrophic being in 2005, which resulted in the deaths of over 74,000 people.

No Reports of Damage Yet

So far, officials have confirmed there have been no reports of damage or injuries following today’s quake. However, residents are advised to remain alert and follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks.

The quake comes shortly after a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan earlier this week, shaking buildings in Taipei but causing no harm.