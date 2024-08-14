East Coast Railway adopts advanced ballastless track technology in tunnels

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has adopted advanced ballastless track technology in the construction of new railway tunnel projects in its jurisdiction that will ensure safety, efficiency and sustainability of rail transport, said ECoR sources on Tuesday.

The ECoR initially started ballastless track in tunnel with Rheda 2000 Block System for Tunnel No.1 for 600-meters tunnel between Baiguda and Kakirigumma stations in connection with Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project of East Coast Railway.

The railway sources also added that this system will also be implemented at all the under-construction tunnels of various ongoing projects. The ECoR is also set to replace existing tracks in tunnels with ballastless tracks in a phased manner.

Sources stated that tunnel works are going on in Kottavalasa-Kirandul, Koraput-Rayagada Doubling projects and in new line projects like Khurda Road-Balangir and Talcher-Bimalagarh Rail Line projects.

The ballastless train tracks, particularly in tunnels, will enhance durability and longevity, increase stability and safety, reduce maintenance cost, improve ride comfort and noise reduction, ensure efficient space utilisation.

The environment friendly advanced technology will also ensure improved drainage, water management, quicker installation and commissioning.

“Ballastless tracks are more robust and require less maintenance compared to traditional ballasted tracks. The absence of ballast eliminates issues like ballast degradation and shifting, which can cause track misalignment. The materials used in ballastless tracks, such as concrete and steel, provide a longer service life, making them a more sustainable option for tunnels,” stated ECoR sources.

ECoR sources asserted that this technology is environment friendly for its reduced need of maintenance due to long service life of the tracks. The absence of ballast, which often involves quarrying, is another environmental benefit.

“Without ballast, the track structure is more rigid, ensuring consistent alignment and reducing the risk of derailment. This stability is especially crucial in tunnel environments where space is confined. Ballastless tracks can handle higher loads, making them suitable for high-speed rail or heavy freight traffic that may pass through tunnels,” said ECoR.

Ballastless tracks generate less dust and debris, which is especially important in the enclosed environment of a tunnel, improving air quality and reducing the need for cleaning.

“The rigid construction of ballastless tracks ensures a smoother ride for passengers, with reduced vibrations and noise. This is a significant advantage in tunnels, where noise levels can otherwise be amplified. Ballastless tracks can incorporate noise-damping materials, which further reduce noise pollution, improving the environment for both passengers and workers in the tunnel,” added the ECoR.

Ballastless tracks are designed with integrated drainage systems that efficiently manage water accumulation, which is particularly crucial in tunnels. This helps to prevent water-related issues such as track deformation, corrosion, or flooding, thereby enhancing the overall durability and safety of the track.