Eating a healthy diet in childhood can delay menstrual onset in girls: Study

New Delhi: A recent study published in the journal Human Reproduction suggests that consuming a diet rich in vegetables, legumes, and whole grains during childhood may delay the onset of menstruation in girls.

Impact Unaffected by BMI or Height

The research findings indicate that this delay in menarche occurs independently of a girl’s body mass index (BMI) or height, both of which have traditionally been linked to earlier menstrual onset.

Long-Term Health Implications

Early menstruation has been associated with increased risk of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, breast cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Thus, delaying menarche through a healthy diet may offer long-term protective health benefits.

Expert Emphasizes Importance of Healthy School Meals

Holly Harris, Associate Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, emphasized the importance of nutritious meal options for children:

“Our findings highlight the need for all children and adolescents to have access to healthy meal options and the importance of school-based breakfasts and lunches being based on evidence-based guidelines.”

Study Analyzed Over 7,500 Children

The findings are based on a large-scale study involving more than 7,500 children aged between 9 and 14 years. Researchers assessed their diets using two dietary indices: the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) and the Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Pattern (EDIP).

AHEI and EDIP Explained

AHEI gives higher scores for nutritious foods such as vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

EDIP measures a diet's inflammatory potential, with higher scores for diets rich in red meat, processed foods, and sugary drinks.

Healthy Diet Found to Delay Menarche

“We observed that these two dietary patterns were associated with age at menarche,” said Harris. “Importantly, these results were independent of BMI and height, demonstrating the importance of a healthy diet regardless of body size.”

Food Type May Be Key Factor

Researchers suggest that the type of food consumed—and its impact on body inflammation—could be more influential in determining the timing of menstruation than physical growth metrics like height and weight.