EC appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new Andhra Pradesh DGP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Election Commission on Monday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh additional chief electoral officer M N Harendhira Prasad confirmed to PTI that the EC has appointed Gupta as the DGP, to replace K V Rajendranath Reddy.

Further, the commission has directed that Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, should take charge immediately and a compliance report to this effect must be submitted.

Earlier, the Election Commission transferred Anantapur Range deputy inspector general of police R N Ammi Reddy.

Ammi Reddy’s transfer came within 24 hours of the EC replacing Rajendranath Reddy as DGP.

As per the Commission’s orders, the transferred officers should not be assigned any election duty until the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls end in the state.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.