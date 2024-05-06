Andhra Pradesh

EC appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new Andhra Pradesh DGP

The Election Commission on Monday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
EC appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new Andhra Pradesh DGP
EC appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new Andhra Pradesh DGP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Election Commission on Monday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh.

Related Stories
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Election Commission Addresses Concerns Regarding the Integrity of Electoral Rolls in Andhra Pradesh Polls
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
JD-U’s Dual Approach: Part of INDIA Bloc, Yet Campaigning Solo

Andhra Pradesh additional chief electoral officer M N Harendhira Prasad confirmed to PTI that the EC has appointed Gupta as the DGP, to replace K V Rajendranath Reddy.

Further, the commission has directed that Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, should take charge immediately and a compliance report to this effect must be submitted.

Earlier, the Election Commission transferred Anantapur Range deputy inspector general of police R N Ammi Reddy.

Ammi Reddy’s transfer came within 24 hours of the EC replacing Rajendranath Reddy as DGP.

As per the Commission’s orders, the transferred officers should not be assigned any election duty until the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls end in the state.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button