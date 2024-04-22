Pan India

EC declines comment on PM’s Rajasthan poll speech

The Election Commission on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
EC declines comment on PM's Rajasthan poll speech
EC declines comment on PM's Rajasthan poll speech

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan.

Related Stories
BJP Candidate Raja Singh wins Goshamahal Assembly seat in Telangana
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
JD-U’s Dual Approach: Part of INDIA Bloc, Yet Campaigning Solo

“We decline comment,” a poll panel spokesperson said on queries related to the prime minister’s speech on Sunday in Banswara.

Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh’s remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country’s resources.

Source
PTI
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button