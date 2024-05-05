Andhra Pradesh

EC orders transfer of Andhra police chief

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect, sources said.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect, sources said.

The poll authority has asked the state government to submit by Monday names of three eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the rank of director general to fill the vacancy, the sources said.

The reason behind the poll body’s action was not immediately known.

