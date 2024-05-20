North India

EC removes BSF personnel from election duty after ‘molestation’ complaint

The Election Commission on Monday removed a BSF personnel from poll duty in Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency following a complaint of molestation against him, an official said.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
EC removes BSF personnel from election duty after 'molestation' complaint
EC removes BSF personnel from election duty after 'molestation' complaint

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Monday removed a BSF personnel from poll duty in Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency following a complaint of molestation against him, an official said.

Related Stories
Fake ID cards of security agencies recovered from armed man nabbed near Mamata’s residence
Election Commission Addresses Concerns Regarding the Integrity of Electoral Rolls in Andhra Pradesh Polls
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
ED Seizes Jewelry Invoices and Property Documents from Shahjahan’s Residence in Sandeshkhali
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep

A woman lodged the molestation complaint at Uluberia Police Station on Sunday evening, he said.

“We have removed him from election duty. We are waiting for the police report. If found guilty, necessary action will be taken as per law,” the poll panel official told PTI.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls commenced across seven parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal amid tight security on Monday.

The Election Commission has designated over 57 per cent of the polling stations as sensitive, and deployed over 60,000 personnel of central forces, in addition to around 30,000 policemen.

The number of security forces deployed for this phase surpasses that of any of the earlier four phases in the state, the official added.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button