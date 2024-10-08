EC trends show BJP past halfway mark in Haryana

North India

The ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 45 in the Haryana assembly polls and was leading on 48 seats now, while the Congress was ahead on 33, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

Chandigarh: The ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 45 in the Haryana assembly polls and was leading on 48 seats now, while the Congress was ahead on 33, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

The two parties have been engaged in a sea-saw battle in the state after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later.

According to EC trends available at 10.20 am, the BJP was leading in 48 seats and the Congress on 34.

The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

