Hyderabad

ECI Flags Presence of Non-Local Congress Leaders in Jubilee Hills; Complaints Filed Over Voter Influence

The ECI's dissatisfaction arose following reports indicating that Congress MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Ramachandra Naik, and MLC Shankar were present at polling stations with the intent to sway voters.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 21:53
ECI Flags Presence of Non-Local Congress Leaders in Jubilee Hills; Complaints Filed Over Voter Influence
ECI Flags Presence of Non-Local Congress Leaders in Jubilee Hills; Complaints Filed Over Voter Influence

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed significant concern regarding the involvement of non-local Congress MLAs and MLCs in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency during the polling process, prompting officials to take swift action.

The ECI’s dissatisfaction arose following reports indicating that Congress MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Ramachandra Naik, and MLC Shankar were present at polling stations with the intent to sway voters.

Reports indicated that Congress MLC Shankar, accompanied by his supporters, caused a disturbance at the SD Point Hotel in the Rahmat Nagar division, while MLA Ramachandra Naik was observed at a different booth. Additionally, Aler MLA Beerla Ilaiah was seen near a polling station in Rahmat Nagar, engaging with voters. The BRS has filed complaints, claiming that these leaders were attempting to influence voter decisions.

Tension ran high at Vengalrao Nagar Booth No. 79, as Matta Dayanand, the spouse of Congress MLA Matta Ragamayi from Sathupalli, was reportedly handing out polling slips and enticing voters. Leaders from the BRS complained to the Returning Officer, alleging that he was trying to influence voters to support the ruling party’s candidate. In the meantime, voting in the by-election was progressing slowly, with a turnout of 10.2 percent recorded by 9 a.m., following delays caused by EVM malfunctions at several polling stations.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 21:53
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button