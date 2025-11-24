ECI officials to review SIR across Tamil Nadu from today

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will carry out an extensive review of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu from November 24 to 26, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and State Government Secretary Archana Patnaik. The SIR process, which began on November 4, mandates that citizens submit their applications for inclusion, deletion or correction in the voter list by December 4.

The exercise is being carried out simultaneously in nine states and three Union Territories. Several political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, have moved the Supreme Court challenging the ECI’s decision. In a press statement , CEO Archana Patnaik said senior ECI officials would visit Tamil Nadu to take stock of the progress made under the 2025 Special Intensive Revision and to oversee district-level activities. According to the release, ECI Deputy Director P. Pavan and Devansh Tiwari from the Commission’s Media Division will evaluate media coordination strategies and voter awareness initiatives linked to the revision during their visit to Chennai from November 24 to 26.

They are also scheduled to inspect field-level survey activities being carried out as part of the revision. In addition, ECI Director Krishnakumar Tiwari will travel to Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to assess the work being done by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). His review will focus on the distribution of tally sheets, verification of entries and the digital updation of voter data, which form the backbone of the intensive revision exercise.

Separately, ECI Secretary Madhusudan Gupta is slated to review the special revision activities in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts, examining the progress of voter list corrections, door-to-door verification and the functioning of field teams. The CEO noted that the SIR process aims to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the 2025 electoral rolls well ahead of major elections next year.

Officials will review challenges faced on the ground, ensure adherence to guidelines, and strengthen the mechanisms for public participation. The ECI is expected to release further guidelines following the statewide review, even as the Supreme Court continues hearing petitions questioning the timing and scope of the current revision.