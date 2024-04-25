ECI releases schedule for election to vacant MLC seat undergraduate quota

Telangana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday released a schedule for the by-election to Warangal - Khammam - Nalgonda Graduate Constituency of Telangana Legislative Council.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday released a schedule for the by-election to Warangal – Khammam – Nalgonda Graduate Constituency of Telangana Legislative Council.

The notification for the by-election will be issued on May 2. Nominations will be accepted from May 2 to 9. The nominations will be scrutinized on May 10.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 13. Polling for the by-election will be held from 8 AM to 4 PM on May 27. The counting of votes will be done on June 5.            

The by-election was necessitated due to the resignation of MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy, who has been elected as an MLA in the recently held Assembly elections.

