ED arrests Chhattisgarh ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya

Raipur: In a politically charged move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the multi-crore liquor scam in the state. The arrest was made at the Baghel residence in Bhilai, Durg district, following fresh raids under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Fresh Evidence Leads to ED Action

ED officials stated that the arrest was based on newly obtained evidence, strengthening the ongoing probe. Following the arrest, Chaitanya Baghel was moved to Raipur for interrogation by the central agency.

Political Timing Sparks Outrage

Notably, Chaitanya’s arrest came on his birthday and on the last day of the Monsoon Session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly. This triggered strong political reactions, particularly from the Congress party, which accused the Central government of political vendetta.

Bhupesh Baghel and Congress Slam Centre

Bhupesh Baghel’s office, via a post on his official X handle, linked the timing of the arrest to the Congress’s plan to raise the issue of tree felling in Raigarh during the Assembly session. Congress workers staged a protest outside the ED office in Raipur, accusing the Centre of using agencies for revenge politics.

Assembly Walkout by Opposition Leaders

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant led a walkout from the Assembly in protest. He said the party “will not be intimidated” by actions of the central enforcement agencies.

ED Alleges Rs 2,100 Crore Liquor Scam

According to the ED, the liquor scam operated between 2019 and 2022, during the Baghel-led government’s tenure. The agency alleges a parallel excise network run by a syndicate of government officials and private businessmen, which led to an estimated Rs 2,100 crore loss to the state exchequer.

While the ED has not officially confirmed it, there is speculation about Chaitanya Baghel’s alleged connection to the Mahadev betting app, which is also under central investigation.

Ongoing Probe Continues to Deepen

The ED’s investigation into the Chhattisgarh liquor scam continues to deepen, with several senior political figures and government officers already under scrutiny or in detention.