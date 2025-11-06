ED conducts search at six J&K locations in narco-terror funding case

Jammu: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Thursday carried out searches at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a narco-terror funding case.

A statement by the Jammu zonal office of the ED said, “ED Jammu sub-zonal office is conducting search action at six locations in Jammu (two premises) and the Kashmir region (four premises) in connection with narco-terror funding case.”

The search also covers the residential premises of Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, an ex-MLA and former minister, situated at Kathua.

“As per the facts of the case, one Mohd Shareef Shah was apprehended by police authorities on 30.03.2022 while attempting to deliver Rs 6.9 lakh in hawala money from Kashmir to Jammu to one Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, an ex-MLA and former minister who was intended to fund separatist and secessionist groups in Jammu to carry out subversive activities,” the statement mentioned.

“In further investigations, to ascertain forward/backward linkages, a whole nexus, involving accused Saif Din, Farooq Ahmed Naikoo, Mubashir Mushtaq Fatoo and others, was revealed, involving cross-border, Pakistan-based operatives, running a narco-terror module to fund subversive activities. Vide analysis of the relevant bank accounts, it was found that the accused Farooq Ahmad Naikoo orchestrated a narco-terror funding network wherein heroin smuggled from Pakistan was sold in India, during 2021-22, and the cash from these sales (Proceeds of Crime), over Rs two crore, was deposited into local bank accounts in Srinagar during 2021-22,” the ED said in the statement.

Subsequently, these funds were transferred to bank accounts of Indian citizens working in Dubai who acted as mule end points to obscure the origin of the funds.

“Such Proceeds of Crime, withdrawn and accumulated in Dubai, were further routed to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists operating from Pakistan. Further investigation is in process”, the ED statement said.

The J&K Police, security forces, NIA, ED and other agencies are carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations involving terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

The revised strategy is aimed at dismantling the complete ecosystem of terror. It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling, hawala money rackets and unlawful financial activities are finally used to sustain terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.