ED court extends Kavitha’s custody

New Delhi: The custody of the BRS party MLC K. Kavitha, who was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case, has been extended by another three days by a designated ED court today. She was taken into the ED custody for seven days after her arrest.

Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi after her custody ended on Saturday. During the arguments, the court agreed to the extension of the custody of Kavitha for three more days after it was informed that no information had been received from Kavitha in the custody. The ED actually sought five-day custody, but the court allowed it for three days.

Advocate Joyab Hussain appeared for the ED. He sought permission to interrogate Kavitha for another five days. He said Kavitha was asked for the statement of the four. He also informed the court that they asked her about kickbacks given in the liquor scam. He alleged that Kavitha was not cooperating with the investigation. He said they wanted to question Kavitha along with other accused in the case Sameer and Mahendra.

Stating that they have analysed Kavitha’s mobile data, he said that the data on the phone had been deleted. “We have asked for details of family income tax and businesses. But it has not been given so far. She is not giving any information regarding Rekha Saran. Sameer Mahendra is also Kavitha’s benami,” the ED’s counsel told the court.