ED Cracks Down on Corruption, Searches Home of Former HMDA Director

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed extensive search operations on Wednesday at the residence of former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Director Sivabalakrishna.

Safiya Begum2 July 2025 - 16:22
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed extensive search operations on Wednesday at the residence of former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Director Sivabalakrishna. The raids are linked to a disproportionate assets (DA) case, already under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Background of the Case

Sivabalakrishna was previously arrested by the ACB following a probe that revealed he held assets beyond his known sources of income. He was subsequently suspended from his official duties.

Based on ACB’s findings, the ED initiated its own inquiry into possible money laundering violations.

Raids and Investigations

Sources indicate that ED teams are thoroughly examining:

  • Financial documents
  • Property deeds
  • Digital records and
  • Alleged benami transactions tied to the former HMDA official

Searches are also reportedly underway at linked locations to trace any irregular financial flows.

Telangana Crackdown on Corruption

This raid is part of a broader effort by enforcement agencies in Telangana to tackle public sector corruption and identify misuse of government power and funds.

