ED Probes USAID’s Alleged Election Meddling in India: NGOs, Media, and Social Workers Under Scrutiny

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a preliminary investigation into Indian entities and individuals suspected of acting as conduits for receiving USAID’s now-canceled $21 million funding, allegedly aimed at influencing voter turnout in India.

According to official sources, NGOs, social workers, media outlets, and business entities are under the agency’s lens for potential violations of money laundering regulations in what is being termed a trans-national conspiracy.

Government Scrutiny Over USAID’s Funding Network

The ED’s probe follows recent statements from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both of which affirmed their commitment to investigating the allegations of foreign interference in India’s electoral process.

“Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed during a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

The move comes after the US administration itself acknowledged that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had disbursed funds with the intention of influencing elections in India. The controversy has raised concerns about foreign intervention in India’s democratic processes.

BJP’s Accusations and Suspicions of Foreign Meddling

BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya has raised concerns about internationally funded events in India being used as channels for funneling USAID money into the country. Malviya also pointed to Omidyar Network and George Soros’ Open Society Foundation—both key players in USAID’s Finance and Investment Network—as potential contributors to what he describes as a broader strategy to influence India’s elections.

According to Malviya, Indian security agencies have flagged these organizations for allegedly supporting anti-government protests and civil unrest. He cited examples of similar interventions in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before regime changes took place in those countries.

“Omidyar Network funded an event in Chennai on August 12, 2024, and another in Delhi as recently as January 2025. This is despite Omidyar India’s website claiming that it ceased operations in India effective December 31, 2024,” Malviya stated in a social media post, questioning the credibility of their exit claim.

BJP Accuses Congress of Ties to Controversial Foreign Networks

The BJP has also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being indirectly involved in the controversy. Citing Gandhi’s connections to American investor George Soros and US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar—both known for their criticism of India—the ruling party has accused the opposition of collaborating with foreign forces to destabilize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi, Ministers Oversee Road Repairs and Key Projects

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Gandhi a “traitor” in a press conference, alleging that the Gandhi family has historically aligned with foreign entities to interfere in India’s political affairs. “Rahul Gandhi and his family are working with global lobbyists like Soros to remove Modi,” Bhatia claimed.

Donald Trump Weighs in on USAID’s Election Spending in India

The controversy has gained international attention, with former US President Donald Trump openly questioning the Biden administration’s decision to allocate $21 million for voter turnout efforts in India. “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. This is a total breakthrough,” Trump stated while speaking at the FII Priority Summit in Miami on Thursday.

Trump’s administration had previously backed the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) decision to revoke USAID’s $21 million grant. On February 16, DOGE formally announced the cancellation of the funding, listing several foreign assistance programs deemed “unnecessary or excessive.” The Indian voter turnout project was at the top of the list of canceled projects.

USAID Funding Suspended in Multiple Countries

India was not the only country where USAID’s activities were brought under scrutiny. The department also withdrew $29 million allocated for “strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh” and $20 million meant for “fiscal federalism in Nepal.” This decision followed allegations that USAID’s involvement in Bangladesh contributed to political instability and played a role in attempts to influence government leadership.

As a result, all USAID aid programs in Bangladesh have now been suspended. Questions have been raised about whether USAID’s past actions in Bangladesh were part of a broader effort to engineer political outcomes favorable to certain foreign interests.

Indian Agencies Continue Investigation

Meanwhile, Indian financial and security agencies continue to examine how USAID’s now-canceled funding was funneled into the country and whether any Indian organizations were complicit in violating foreign funding laws. Officials have confirmed that any entity found guilty of wrongdoing will face legal action under India’s Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This ongoing probe highlights the growing vigilance of Indian authorities in safeguarding the country’s democratic integrity and preventing external forces from manipulating its electoral system.