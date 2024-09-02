ED produces Amanatullah Khan before Delhi court in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday produced AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan before a Delhi court in a money laundering case.

The ED produced Khan before Special Judge Rakesh Syal, where it is likely to seek his custody in the case.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital earlier today