North India

ED raids IAS officer, others in Jharkhand liquor ‘scam’ linked money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided premises linked to IAS officer Vinay Choubey, some other government officers and a number of businessmen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, and Chhattisgarh as part of a money laundering case in an alleged liquor "scam".

Abdul Wasi29 October 2024 - 10:00
ED raids IAS officer, others in Jharkhand liquor 'scam' linked money laundering case
ED raids IAS officer, others in Jharkhand liquor 'scam' linked money laundering case

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided premises linked to IAS officer Vinay Choubey, some other government officers and a number of businessmen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, and Chhattisgarh as part of a money laundering case in an alleged liquor “scam”.

Officials said the searches are being undertaken at 15 premises in Ranchi and Raipur after a case was registered by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency taking cognisance of an FIR by Chhattisgarh police anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

The premises of Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Choubey, state government officer Gajendra Singh, liquor traders and linked persons are being searched, they said.

Choubey was the principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the implementation of the 2022 excise policy in the state.

Jharkhand will have a two-phase voting on November 13 and November 20.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi29 October 2024 - 10:00

Related Articles

192 farmers booked for ‘burning stubble’ in Haryana

192 farmers booked for ‘burning stubble’ in Haryana

28 October 2024 - 19:17
Haryana vs Rajasthan: Authorities clash after Viral Video Shows Woman Constable Refusing to Pay ₹50 Bus Fare

Haryana vs Rajasthan: Authorities clash after Viral Video Shows Woman Constable Refusing to Pay ₹50 Bus Fare

28 October 2024 - 16:46
After Baba Siddique’s Death, Pappu Yadav Receives Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

After Baba Siddique’s Death, Pappu Yadav Receives Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

28 October 2024 - 16:19
Delhi court to decide on Engineer Rashid's bail in terror funding case on Nov 19

Delhi court to decide on Engineer Rashid’s bail in terror funding case on Nov 19

28 October 2024 - 13:50
Back to top button