ED raids IAS officer, others in Jharkhand liquor ‘scam’ linked money laundering case

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided premises linked to IAS officer Vinay Choubey, some other government officers and a number of businessmen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, and Chhattisgarh as part of a money laundering case in an alleged liquor “scam”.

Officials said the searches are being undertaken at 15 premises in Ranchi and Raipur after a case was registered by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency taking cognisance of an FIR by Chhattisgarh police anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

The premises of Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Choubey, state government officer Gajendra Singh, liquor traders and linked persons are being searched, they said.

Choubey was the principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the implementation of the 2022 excise policy in the state.

Jharkhand will have a two-phase voting on November 13 and November 20.