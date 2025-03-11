ED Raids in Chhattisgarh Congress to Hold Statewide Protests Against Alleged Political Vendetta

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multi-location raids in Chhattisgarh, targeting individuals linked to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, including his son Chaitanya Baghel.

In response, the Congress party has announced statewide protests, condemning the ED’s actions as politically motivated and alleging that the raids are orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the opposition.

ED Conducts Raids at 14 Locations in Chhattisgarh

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the ED launched raids at 14 locations across Durg district, primarily targeting properties associated with Chaitanya Baghel and his close allies. The raids were carried out in connection with an alleged multi-crore liquor scam, adding fuel to the ongoing political feud between Congress and the BJP.

Sources indicate that the ED’s investigation is focused on money laundering related to the scam, involving illicit financial transactions. Properties linked to Laxmi Narayan Bansal (also known as Pappu Bansal), a close associate of Chaitanya Baghel, were also searched. Chaitanya, who resides with his father in Bhilai, became the primary focus of the probe.

Congress Calls for Statewide Protests and Effigy Burnings

Reacting sharply to the ED’s move, the Chhattisgarh Congress has announced a series of protests across the state. Party members plan to burn effigies of the ED and BJP, accusing the central government of misusing investigative agencies to suppress opposition leaders.

Senior Congress leaders have slammed the BJP, alleging that the ED’s actions are a form of political vendetta aimed at discrediting their party before upcoming elections. In a statement, Congress leaders accused the BJP of weaponizing central agencies to harass opposition leaders and their families.

Violent Clashes and Stone-Pelting Allegations

The raids sparked widespread anger among Congress supporters, leading to day-long protests. Reports suggest that some protesters resorted to stone-pelting, targeting ED officials’ vehicles as they were leaving Bhupesh Baghel’s residence. The Durg district police confirmed receiving a verbal complaint from the ED, reporting damage to one of their vehicles’ windows.

In response, Bhilai Police registered an FIR against 25 individuals, accusing them of obstructing government work, vandalism, and blocking the ED convoy. Police sources indicated that arrests are expected soon as the investigation progresses.

ED Summons Chaitanya Baghel for Interrogation

As part of its probe, the ED has summoned Chaitanya Baghel for questioning, intensifying the controversy. The move has further enraged Congress leaders, who see it as an attempt to intimidate Bhupesh Baghel’s family.

Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), posting a cryptic message titled “Aaj Ka Karyakram” (Today’s Program), along with a self-portrait. His post, timestamped March 11, 11 AM, signaled his intent to address the issue during the ongoing state Assembly session.

Political Reactions and BJP’s Defense

While Congress has labeled the ED’s raids as politically driven, the BJP has defended the investigation, stating that ED only acts where there is evidence of wrongdoing. BJP leaders argue that Congress is attempting to mislead the public and deflect attention from corruption allegations.

A senior BJP spokesperson stated, “The ED does not act under political pressure. Their investigations are based on credible evidence. The Congress party should focus on answering questions rather than staging protests.”

Impact on Chhattisgarh Politics

The ED raids and subsequent protests are expected to have a significant impact on Chhattisgarh’s political landscape. With the state Budget session ongoing until March 21, Bhupesh Baghel and his party are likely to use the Assembly platform to intensify their attack on the BJP government.

The Congress vs. BJP battle in Chhattisgarh is set to escalate further, with both sides gearing up for a fierce political showdown ahead of the upcoming elections. Political analysts believe that the ED’s actions and Congress’ counter-protests could influence voter sentiment, making corruption and political vendetta major campaign themes.