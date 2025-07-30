ED Raids Multiple Locations in Hyderabad Over Multi-Crore Sheep Scam Linked to BRS Era

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at several locations in Hyderabad as part of its money laundering probe into a multi-crore sheep breeding and distribution scam that allegedly took place during the previous BRS government in Telangana.

At least eight locations in the city were raided in connection with the beneficiaries and alleged middlemen involved in the scam, including former BRS minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), G. Kalyan.

The investigation into the case was initiated in December 2023, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested four government officials in February 2024.

The Sheep Farming Development Scheme was launched by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in April 2017 to provide a sustainable livelihood to shepherd families in the state and enhance their income.

Sources said the ED has found that although the “proceeds of crime” as per the FIR amounted to only ₹2.1 crore, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has indicated a loss of several crores of rupees to the state government.

The CAG report, covering the period ending March 2021, found several “irregularities” in the implementation of the flagship Sheep Rearing Development Scheme (SRDS), sources added.