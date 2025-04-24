ED Raids Shake Hyderabad Again: 13 Hawala Operators Targeted in Simultaneous Action

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again stirred up Hyderabad with a series of coordinated raids, targeting a total of 13 hawala operators across the city. These raids were conducted simultaneously, creating a significant buzz across various localities.

According to sources, several individuals have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated. The ED suspects that these operators are part of a large illegal hawala money transfer network.

Nationwide Pattern of Crackdown

This is not the first time ED has acted against hawala operations. Similar raids were carried out earlier in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and parts of Bengal, where large sums of unaccounted money were seized.

Key Areas in Hyderabad Under Scanner

During the Telangana elections as well, hawala cash was reportedly seized from areas such as Old City, Koti, and Basheerbagh in Hyderabad. In the current operation, the ED is said to have used a list of individuals already implicated in past hawala cases to target specific suspects.

The fresh wave of raids indicates the ED’s continued crackdown on illegal money transfers and suggests that hawala networks in Hyderabad are still very much active.