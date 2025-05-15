Hyderabad: ED Recovers ₹30 Crore Assets from Town Planning Official YS Reddy Linked to Mumbai Land Scam

Hyderabad/Mumbai: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai, has raided 13 locations, including in Hyderabad, seizing approximately ₹9.04 crore in cash and ₹23.25 crore worth of diamond-studded jewellery and bullion. The searches were part of a money laundering probe into a massive illegal construction scam under the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) jurisdiction.

Hyderabad Officer Under ED Scanner

A major portion of the seizures was made at the residence of YS Reddy, a Hyderabad-based Deputy Director of Town Planning (Mumbai). From his premises alone, the ED seized ₹8.6 crore in cash along with high-value jewellery and bullion. A large number of incriminating documents were also recovered during the raid.

The Case: Rampant Illegal Construction in Vasai-Virar

The ED launched the investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Mira Bhayandar Police Commissionerate. The case revolves around the illegal construction of over 41 residential and commercial buildings on land designated for public use, such as sewage treatment plants and dumping grounds, as per the approved development plan of Vasai-Virar city.

Builders, with the help of forged documents, sold these illegal properties to unsuspecting buyers. Despite knowing the constructions were unauthorized and liable for demolition, the developers misled the public, committing large-scale fraud.

ED Points to Collusion Between Builders and Officials

The ED has identified Sitaram Gupta, Arun Gupta, and other developers as the main perpetrators of the scam. The investigation also revealed that the scam was enabled by the collusion of officials within the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.

According to the ED, the illegal constructions have been ongoing since 2009, facilitated by deep-rooted corruption and deliberate negligence by civic officials.

Incriminating Documents Shed Light on Scale of Scam

Several critical documents recovered during the raids are being analyzed and are expected to reveal further financial irregularities and deeper involvement of officials. The ED is now likely to summon key suspects and expand the scope of the investigation.

The agency emphasized that the probe is ongoing and more arrests or seizures may follow.

