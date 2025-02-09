Ed Sheeran’s Impromptu Bengaluru Street Performance Stopped by Police

Mumbai: Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran, currently in Bengaluru as part of his ongoing +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics Tour), had an impromptu street performance cut short by the local police.

While visiting the city, the British singer decided to perform an unplugged version of his hit track “Shape of You” on Church Street, opposite the M G Road Metro station. Sheeran had set up two microphones and a guitar for the performance, and just a minute into the song, a police officer arrived and disconnected the speakers to halt the performance.

Police Intervention Due to Lack of Permission

The police intervened, explaining that the street performance had not received prior approval, and they had also received complaints about public nuisance. The incident caused a stir on social media, with many fans expressing their disappointment over the abrupt end to Sheeran’s spontaneous performance.

Ed Sheeran’s Upcoming Concerts in India

Following the Bengaluru performance, Ed Sheeran will perform in Shillong at the JN Stadium on 12th February and will wrap up his India tour on 15th February at the Leisure Valley Grounds in Gurugram. Fans in these cities are eagerly awaiting his live performances, which are part of his global tour.

Ed Sheeran’s Chennai Visit and Social Media Fun

Before heading to Bengaluru, Sheeran performed at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, Chennai. In a lighter moment, the singer was spotted enjoying a traditional head massage on the streets of Chennai. A video of Sheeran getting a rhythmic head massage by a local masseuse went viral, with Ed playfully making exaggerated faces during the experience.

The video sparked a flood of hilarious comments from netizens, including jokes about why Sheeran might forget his lyrics or references to his past music videos. Fans have shown their love for the singer’s lighthearted moments, with many taking to social media to share their reactions.

Ed Sheeran’s India tour continues to be a hot topic among his fans, and despite the minor setback in Bengaluru, his fans are excited for the upcoming concerts.