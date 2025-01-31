ED Targeting CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Case, Claims Son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is deliberately attempting to implicate his father in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

He claimed that the agency, under pressure from the central government and opposition parties, is trying to create a perception that CM Siddaramaiah is an accused in the case.

ED’s Allegations and Political Pressure

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Yathindra stated, “The ED is mentioning my father’s name in official communications with ill intent. They are well aware that there is no illegality concerning the 14 sites linked to our family. These sites were allotted through legal means. However, the agency is being pressurized by the central government and the Karnataka BJP to frame my father in the case.”

He further alleged that the ED is following instructions from the BJP and opposition leaders who are determined to tarnish CM Siddaramaiah’s image. He accused central agencies of lacking independence and acting as political tools, not only in Karnataka but across India.

No Evidence Against CM Siddaramaiah, Says Yathindra

Yathindra challenged the ED to present any evidence linking his father to the scam. “What evidence do they have against CM Siddaramaiah? Let them show it. They are showcasing seized properties that belong to others, but no property in my father’s name or our family’s name has been confiscated. The ED is merely trying to create a false perception.”

He further clarified that their case is separate from the larger MUDA scam, where certain officials and individuals engaged in illegal land deals. “Our land was initially acquired by MUDA, and we were legally allotted 14 parallel sites in return. However, the broader scam involves MUDA members and private real estate players, who promised illegal compensations to landowners in a 50:50 ratio, violating legal norms.”

ED’s Actions and Attachment of Properties

On January 17, the ED provisionally attached 14 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 300 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The agency has named CM Siddaramaiah as Accused No. 1 in the case, while his wife, B.M. Parvathi, is listed as Accused No. 2.

According to the ED’s statement, former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh played a crucial role in illegally allotting compensation sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife. The agency also revealed that, beyond these 14 sites, multiple real estate firms and individuals received compensation sites, later selling them at inflated prices and generating large amounts of unaccounted cash.

Political Fallout and Siddaramaiah’s Defense

The allegations have sparked a political storm in Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah and the ruling Congress party have strongly denied any wrongdoing, calling the ED’s probe politically motivated. Yathindra Siddaramaiah remains confident that his father will emerge clean from the allegations. “The truth will prevail. My father has not done anything wrong, and he will clear his name.”

Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s Views on Kumbh Mela Controversy

Yathindra also weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela, emphasizing that faith is a personal choice. “Who decides what’s right and what’s wrong? Those who believe in the Kumbh Mela will attend and take a dip; those who don’t believe, won’t. No one can dictate others’ beliefs.”

He further clarified that Congress leaders have not opposed the Kumbh Mela. “No Congress leader has asked people to avoid the Kumbh Mela. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge simply expressed his personal view that poverty cannot be eradicated through religious rituals. While we must respect his opinion, we should also respect the sentiments of those who participate in the Kumbh Mela.”

Hinduism and Religious Freedom

Yathindra Siddaramaiah also highlighted the pluralistic nature of Hinduism, stating that the religion accommodates multiple belief systems, including atheism. “Hinduism allows room for both believers and non-believers. Atheists exist in every religion, and fundamentalists trying to impose a single ideology are the real problem.”

He further argued that similar criticisms apply to religious practices in other faiths, including the Haj pilgrimage. “Even Haj is criticized by some. Atheists across all religions critique religious practices, and this is not exclusive to Hinduism. But Hindu extremists trying to impose their version of faith on everyone are behaving like real terrorists.”