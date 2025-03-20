Education Budget Soars: Telangana Increases Share for Brighter Future!

Hyderabad: In a move that underscores the Telangana government’s commitment to educational development, the state has significantly increased its education budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The new allocation of ₹23,108 crore marks a ₹1,816 crore rise from last year’s ₹21,292 crore, signaling a positive shift in the state’s educational priorities. The allocation now stands at 7.57% of the total budget, a notable increase from the previous year’s 7.31%.

Key Highlights of the Telangana Education Budget 2024-25

1. Increased Budget Allocation for Education

The Telangana government has steadily increased the share of the education budget since 2019-20, reversing a prior trend of decline. This marks the second consecutive year of increased funding, reinforcing the state’s focus on enhancing educational standards and infrastructure.

2. Teacher Recruitment and Salaries

The state has planned to recruit nearly 11,000 new teachers in 2024-25. A significant portion of the allocated funds will be directed towards teacher remuneration, ensuring quality education and improved teacher-student ratios in schools across the state.

3. Focus on Central and State Government Schemes

The Telangana government continues to support key national initiatives such as Samagra Shiksha, PM Poshan (Mid-Day Meal Scheme), and PM Shri schemes. However, Telangana’s contribution will cover approximately 40% of the total expenditure for these programs.

4. Development of Telangana Public Schools and Gurukula Schools

A major component of the budget includes ₹500 crore for the development of Telangana Public Schools, including one international school per district, fulfilling a promise made during the Congress election campaign. Additionally, the Gurukula Schools will receive ₹500 crore for development, which will focus on integrating modern education with traditional knowledge.

5. Higher Education and University Development

The budget allocates ₹500 crore for the development of university infrastructure, benefiting institutions like Osmania University, ILLAMMA Women’s University, and Kakatiya University. Additionally, ₹936 crore has been earmarked for salaries across state universities, with additional funds designated for new academic initiatives.

6. Infrastructure Improvements in Schools

Under the Pragati and Nirvahana schemes, over ₹19,000 crore has been allocated to improve school infrastructure. This funding will support both primary and higher education sectors, enhancing the educational environment across Telangana.

Educational Infrastructure Initiatives in Telangana

Establishment of Telangana Public Schools : A dedicated ₹500 crore has been set aside for the construction of international schools in every district, aimed at providing world-class education to children statewide.

: A dedicated ₹500 crore has been set aside for the construction of international schools in every district, aimed at providing world-class education to children statewide. Development of Gurukula Schools : Another ₹500 crore will go towards developing Gurukula Schools, blending modern education techniques with traditional values and teachings.

: Another ₹500 crore will go towards developing Gurukula Schools, blending modern education techniques with traditional values and teachings. Samagra Shiksha Scheme: The Samagra Shiksha Scheme, which focuses on enhancing the quality of education in both rural and urban schools, has been allocated ₹2,729 crore to further improve educational outcomes across Telangana.

Allocation for Higher Education and Universities