Education News | Cyber Security Courses Online Training

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security has invited online applications from all over Telangana State for its Government of India Certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking Courses Online Training.

This is a fantastic chance for people with qualifications Inter pass, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG to boost their skills in the exciting field of cyber security.

Applicants can choose from various courses, including Cyber Security Officer, PG Certificate in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. These courses range from six months to a year, providing ample opportunity to delve deep into this fascinating subject.

A special aspect of the program is the financial assistance available to a wide range of applicants. Individuals from diverse backgrounds such as SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, Persons with Disabilities (PH), Women candidates, as well as Ex-Servicemen and their children, are entitled to a 50% fee reduction through the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program.

Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a Government of India Certificate, recognizing their expertise in cyber security.

The need for skilled cyber security professionals is soaring high. Cyber Crime Magazine reports a substantial shortage of talent in major technology and IT/software companies in the U.S., with an estimated 3.5 million job vacancies in cyber security expected by 2025. This demand highlights the vast opportunities for career advancement in this field.

Graduates of these courses can anticipate a range of job prospects, including roles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, and Security Analyst, among others.

With opportunities available both in India and abroad, now is the perfect time for eligible candidates to kickstart their career journey in cyber security. Online Application on website www.nacsindia.org., last Date is August 30, 2024. For details call 7893141797.