Education News | Telangana adopts new policy to strengthen education system in govt schools

Hyderabad: Telangana government has adopted a new policy to strengthen the education system in all government schools in the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who conducted a review meeting with the concerned officials on ‘Integrated residential schools master plan and other issues here on Friday, instructed Secretary to the Education department Burra Venkatesham to prepare plans to strengthen all government schools in a period of three years.

The CM ordered the officials to come up with constructive proposals to open Semi-Residential schools along with integrated residential schools.

He also asked the Education department to prepare proposals to provide education up to 3rd standard in Anganwadi centers on the lines of play schools in the state.

Arrangements should be made to provide educational facilities to all students in their native villages, Reddy said and suggested to finalise a plan to recruit one additional teacher in Anganwadi centers.

Plans has to be envisaged to establish semi-residential schools to offer education up to 4th standard, the Chief Minister said transport facilities should be provided for students who study in semi residential schools.

Officials have been asked to seek opinions of educational experts and prepare plans to take up the pilot project in one or two mandals in the state.

Apart from government allocations, the CRS funds be utilized also to improve better facilities to the students in government schools, he said in the meeting.

Necessary measures has be taken to provide quality education to the students in the state, Reddy said.