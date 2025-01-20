Edward Berger Calls His Film ‘Conclave’ a Blend of Power, Faith, and Human Condition

Mumbai: Edward Berger, the director of Conclave, has described the film as a powerful exploration of power, faith, and the human condition. Offering a glimpse into a centuries-old ritual, the film provides a look at the deeply spiritual and politically charged process of electing a new Pope.

A Character-Driven Thriller Set in the Vatican

Conclave is a character-driven thriller that delves into one of the world’s most mysterious and sacred events: the election of a new Pope. Based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris, the film explores the intricate politics and personal dynamics behind this secretive process.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Chris Martin: “You Are One in a Billion”

Edward Berger on the Film’s Themes

Commenting on the film’s layered storytelling, Edward Berger shared, “‘Conclave’ offers a rare glimpse into a centuries-old ritual that is both deeply spiritual and politically charged. It’s a story about power, faith, and the human condition, with themes that resonate far beyond the Vatican walls.”

Ralph Fiennes Delivers a Powerful Performance

At the heart of Conclave is Ralph Fiennes, who plays Cardinal Lawrence, the conflicted figure at the center of the election process. Following the sudden death of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with managing the covert proceedings to select a new leader, a responsibility fraught with power struggles and moral dilemmas.

Reflecting on his role, Ralph Fiennes stated, “The script is a great read. It’s full of manipulative, rather dark figures doing dubious things. There’s ambition and corruption, but it goes deeper than political machinations. For Lawrence, it’s about finding the right spiritual leader—a decision that carries immense weight.”

A Gripping and Thought-Provoking Story

With its intricate plot intertwining political intrigue, personal secrets, and ethical questions, Conclave builds relentless tension within the hallowed walls of the Vatican. The screenplay, penned by Academy Award nominee Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), masterfully balances a gripping narrative with profound moral dilemmas, making Conclave a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Release in Indian Theatres

Conclave is set to release in Indian theatres on January 31, 2025, under the distribution of PVR-INOX.