Egypt Calls for Early Gaza Reconstruction Without Displacing its Population

Egypt: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has called for the early recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the importance of doing so without displacing its population. The statement, made during a meeting in Cairo with Ammar Al-Hakim, an influential Iraqi cleric and politician, highlights Egypt’s commitment to supporting Gaza amid its ongoing crises.

Sisi Urges Immediate Action on Gaza’s Reconstruction

President Sisi stressed the necessity of starting Gaza’s recovery plan promptly, ensuring that the people of Gaza are not displaced in the process. This sentiment was echoed during the meeting, where the two sides discussed the urgent need to fully implement the ceasefire agreement currently in place in Gaza. They also addressed the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, as well as the vital entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Rejection of Population Relocation Proposals

Both President Sisi and Ammar Al-Hakim rejected any proposals to displace Palestinians, warning that such actions could undermine the Palestinian cause and destabilize regional security. They reaffirmed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders is the only viable solution to secure lasting peace in the region.

Egypt’s Efforts to Support Gaza

Egypt has been playing a critical role in assisting Gaza during the ongoing crisis. The country has facilitated the entry of patients into Egypt for medical treatment, with 878 Gaza residents and 2,400 accompanying individuals crossing into Egypt since the Hamas-Israel ceasefire agreement was signed on January 19. Additionally, Egypt has sent over 150,000 tons of aid supplies and more than 20,000 tents into Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

Proposed Three-Phase Gaza Reconstruction Plan

On Monday, Egypt’s North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer revealed that Egypt has proposed a comprehensive three-phase reconstruction plan for Gaza. The plan, which is expected to take three to five years, aims to address critical needs in the Strip, including infrastructure, housing, and other vital sectors. This initiative comes amid increasing concerns over US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to redevelop Gaza and potentially relocate its population to neighboring countries, including Egypt.

The Egyptian government has remained firm in its stance against such relocation proposals, advocating for a solution that ensures the rights and security of Gaza’s population while focusing on long-term reconstruction efforts.