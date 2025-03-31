Eid Prayers Held Peacefully in J&K as Thousands Gather at Mosques

Srinagar witnessed a massive gathering of devout Muslims as they offered Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine. Thousands assembled at various Eidgahs across Jammu and Kashmir to mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan with thanksgiving prayers.

Prominent Leaders Join Eid Prayers

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former CM Farooq Abdullah were among the devotees who participated in the prayers at Hazratbal shrine. The celebrations saw children accompanying their fathers, dressed in new clothes, reflecting their joy for the occasion.

Also Read: Karnataka Ministers Wear Black Bands in Protest Against Waqf Bill

Eid Prayers Across the Valley

Besides Srinagar, Eid prayers were observed in all major districts, including:

Budgam

Baramulla

Kupwara

Bandipora

Ganderbal

Pulwama

Shopian

Kulgam

Eid Prayers in Jammu Division

In Jammu, the largest congregation took place at the Eidgah ground, where hundreds of Muslims gathered to offer prayers. The occasion also showcased communal harmony, as Hindu and Sikh friends joined in to extend greetings to their Muslim neighbors.

Scenes of interfaith unity were seen in several districts, including:

Poonch

Rajouri

Doda

Kishtwar

Ramban

Reasi

Udhampur

Samba

Kathua

Security and Sanitation Arrangements

Authorities ensured tight security and proper sanitation at various prayer grounds, ensuring a smooth experience for devotees.

No Prayers Allowed at Eidgah Grounds in Old Srinagar

Officials from the Waqf board stated that Eid prayers were not allowed at the Eidgah grounds in old Srinagar due to ongoing renovation and construction work.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Under House Arrest

Senior religious and political leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was expected to lead prayers at Eidgah, claimed that authorities had placed him under house arrest.

Charitable Contributions on Eid

Kashmir has a strong culture of charitable giving, with institutions dedicated to helping orphans and the destitute relying on public donations. Wealthy families generously contribute to ensure that those in need are included in the Eid festivities.

Eid Celebrations Conclude Peacefully

Authorities confirmed that Eid prayers across Jammu and Kashmir ended peacefully, with no reports of any untoward incidents.