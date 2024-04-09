Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Live Updates on Crescent Moon Sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan Initiates Decision Process

As the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr draws near, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, has convened its monthly meeting in Hyderabad. The primary agenda: determining the precise date for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in India.

Individuals across the nation are urged to remain vigilant for the sighting of the crescent moon and promptly report any sightings to the committee via designated phone numbers: 9000033704, 24603597, 9000008138, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

While anticipation builds in India, Saudi Arabia has already begun preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr, slated for tomorrow after the moon remained elusive in the kingdom yesterday.

The decision regarding Eid-ul-Fitr’s date in India hinges on the sighting of the crescent moon in Hyderabad or any other part of the country. Should the moon be sighted today, the joyous occasion will be celebrated tomorrow across India. However, if the moon remains unseen, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Thursday.

This annual tradition underscores the importance of lunar observations in determining significant religious events, uniting communities in the celebration of faith and festivity. Stay tuned for further updates as the crescent moon’s sighting holds the key to India’s Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.