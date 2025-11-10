Eight Killed, 24 Injured in Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi on High Alert

Panic gripped the national capital on Monday evening after a massive explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving eight people dead and at least 24 others injured. The blast, which took place inside a parked car, sent shockwaves through the area and caused damage to several nearby vehicles.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received information about the explosion around 6:55 p.m., following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the scene. The impact of the blast was so intense that it shattered windows and set three other vehicles ablaze in the metro station’s parking area.

Emergency teams immediately transported the injured to LNJP Hospital, where three victims remain in critical condition. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as people ran for safety. “I was at a nearby gurdwara when the explosion occurred. There was a deafening sound, and we saw flames rise from the parking area. Several vehicles nearby were completely gutted,” said one local resident.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) along with Delhi Police’s Special Cell has begun probing the incident. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been deployed to examine the wreckage.

Police sources said initial findings indicate the blast originated from the car, but the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Investigators are exploring whether the device was remotely detonated.

In the wake of the explosion, Delhi Police have been placed on high alert, and security has been tightened across sensitive locations in the capital. The National Security Guard (NSG) and intelligence agencies have also been alerted.

The explosion occurred on a day when most tourist sites and markets in Delhi remained closed for the weekly holiday, which officials believe helped prevent a higher casualty toll.

Speculation on social media suggested a possible terror link, though officials have not confirmed any such angle so far. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to release further details once the forensic report is complete.