Eight killed, over 30 hurts as two pvt buses collide in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a tragic incident, eight people were killed and over 30 others, including children, injured when two private buses collided in the southern Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Police sources said the deceased included five women.

Reports received at the police headquarters here confirmed that eight people were killed in the mishap.

The accident took place at Idaikal village near Kadayanallur and rescue and relief operations were on.

Acting on informaion, police, fire service and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem.

The local people were also engaged in relief works.

Ambulances were summoned and the injured were shifted to various hospitals, including Tenkasi Government hospital, where special wards were set up to treat the injured.

The rescue teams battled hard to rescue those trapped in the mangled buses, which were completely damaged in the accident, caused due to over speeding.

The condition of some of the injured was said to be serious.

Senior police and district officials, including Tenkasi District Collector Kamal Kishore, rushed to the accident spot and monitored the rescue and relief works.