Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar back-stabbed Uddhav and Sharad Pawar: Telangana CM

Chandrapur (Maharashtra): Telangana Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday accused his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde and his deputy Ajit Pawar of backstabbing Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively, for power.

Addressing a rally for an MVA candidate in Chandrapur district, Reddy said Shinde and Ajit Pawar should be “buried” (politically) if the people of Maharashtra want to live with pride.

“Eknath Shinde back-stabbed Uddhav Thackeray and chose to become a slave of Gujarat. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar backstabbed his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra that if they want to raise their heads with pride, they should bury Shinde and Ajit Pawar,” he said.

Reddy claimed six biggest cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, have rejected the BJP.

He alleged two persons had come from Gujarat to loot Mumbai, namely “Pradhani and Adani”.

“The double Engine government means one (engine) is Pradhani and another is Adani. Ajit Pawar confessed that Adani was involved in the conspiracy to bring down the MVA government,” he added.

He alleged K Chandrashekar Rao (former Telangana CM) and his family looted the state of hundreds of crores while in power.

“I visited villages with thousands of workers of Congress in Telangana and raised the voice of the deprived people. Later, Chandrashekar Rao was removed from power and buried (politically). The Congress government in Telangana waived loans of Rs 18,000 crore of around 2 lakh farmers in just 25 days,” Reddy stated.

He said the Telangana government provided 50,000 jobs to youth in the state government, a feat even the Gujarat government cannot achieve.

“I am ready to debate with Shinde on employment generation in Maharashtra. The government of Telangana had also launched several schemes, including free travel in state-run buses and uninterrupted electricity to farmers round the clock,” the Telangana chief minister added.