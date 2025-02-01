Ektaa Kapoor Calls Mom Shobha Kapoor the ‘Finance Minister’ of Kapoor Mansion on Her Birthday

Mumbai: Producer Ektaa Kapoor, known for her successful female-led film Crew, celebrated her mother Shobha Kapoor on her birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

On Saturday, Ektaa posted a video featuring memorable family moments, praising her mother as the “fulcrum” of the Kapoor family who has always helped them navigate tough times. She also hinted at her mother’s “discreet savings” that have often been a lifesaver.

Also Read: 1st Test: Lyon and Kuhnemann Lead Australia to Huge Victory Over Sri Lanka

A Heartfelt Tribute to the ‘Boss Lady’

In the video, Ektaa showered her mother with love and affection, calling her the “sun of our solar system” and the “finance minister of our budgets.” She continued, “The queen of our kingdom, the strategist who saves us always from going broke.” Ektaa’s message further read, “As I always say, it’s the mother who saves the family by her discreet savings. Love u a lot. Boss lady.”

Ektaa Kapoor’s Career and Recent Health Awareness

Earlier, Ektaa took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself engaging in Hydrogen Inhalation Therapy (HIT), which has gained attention as a potential remedy for counteracting oxidative stress and inflammation. This comes at a time when the city has been grappling with deteriorating air quality, impacting public health.

Ektaa Kapoor: The Icon of Television

Ektaa Kapoor is one of the most iconic figures in the television industry, known for revolutionizing the medium with her family-centric soap operas. She began her career at the age of 17, working as an intern with advertisement filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. Her series, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pavitra Rishta, and Naagin, among others, became hugely popular and profitable, redefining Indian television.

Ektaa is the recipient of the Padma Shri, India’s 4th highest civilian honor, and the International Emmy Directorate Award, which she received at the 51st International Emmy Awards. With over 130 Indian soap operas to her credit, Ektaa Kapoor continues to be a leading force in the entertainment industry.