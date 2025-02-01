Ektaa Kapoor’s Dilemma About the Window

Mumbai: Ektaa Kapoor is known for keeping her InstaFam entertained with her engaging social media posts. This time, the television and film producer shared a video on Instagram stories where she asked a very relatable question.

Standing by the window, Ektaa pondered, “Should we close the window for mosquitoes or open it for fresh air?” Her light-hearted dilemma caught the attention of her followers, adding another fun post to her profile.

Ektaa Kapoor Celebrates Mother’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Ektaa Kapoor is also celebrating her mother Shobha Kapoor’s birthday on February 1st, 2025. The producer shared a touching video on Instagram that showcased some of her most cherished family moments. In her caption, Ektaa referred to her mother as the “fulcrum of the family,” acknowledging the immense support she has provided in tough times.

Ektaa wrote, “Happie bday boss !!! The sun of our solar system, the finance minister of our budgets spends n financial allocations. The queen of our kingdom, the strategist who saves us always from going broke. As I always say it’s the mother who saves the family by her discreet savings. Love u a lot. Boss lady (sic).”

Her heartfelt message received warm responses from her friends in the industry, with actress Sonali Bendre commenting, “Happy birthday to Shobha aunty.” Television actress Achint Kaur also reacted, writing, “Love always,” with three red heart emojis.

Ektaa Kapoor Explores Hydrogen Inhalation Therapy

In addition to her birthday tribute, Ektaa Kapoor posted another interesting video on Instagram Stories, where she was seen inhaling hydrogen. Hydrogen Inhalation Therapy (HIT) has become a popular method for countering oxidative stress and inflammation. In light of the recent air quality issues in Mumbai, this method has gained attention as a potential way to combat the health risks associated with poor air quality.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Contributions to Indian Television

Ektaa Kapoor is a well-established figure in the entertainment industry, having financed more than 130 Indian soap operas throughout her career. Some of her most popular shows include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pavitra Rishta, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin, and Kundali Bhagya, among many others. Her influence on Indian television is undeniable, and she continues to shape the landscape with her work.