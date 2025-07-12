Elaborate Security in Place for Lal Darwaza Bonalu: Says CP CV Anand

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand announced that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the upcoming Lal Darwaza Bonalu celebrations, ensuring that the event proceeds peacefully and without incident.

Speaking after participating in the Shikara Puja and Dhwajarohanam (flag hoisting) ceremonies at the Lal Darwaza temple on Friday, the Commissioner emphasized that proactive coordination across departments has been the key focus.

Additional Police Deployment in South Zone

To manage the large crowds expected during Bonalu, additional police personnel have been deployed from outside the city. The South Zone police have taken the lead in this effort, ensuring all routes and gathering points are secured with adequate manpower.

Surveillance Measures: Crime Branch and SHE Teams on Duty

In a bid to curb petty crimes during the festivities, crime branch units and SHE Teams have been placed on special surveillance duty. The Commissioner mentioned that pickpocketing, chain snatching, and eve-teasing are being closely monitored with a zero-tolerance approach.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure a safe and festive Bonalu for all citizens,” said CV Anand.

Multi-Agency Coordination for Peaceful Celebrations

The police department has coordinated with GHMC, electricity, water, and health departments to ensure that all logistical and civic support systems are functioning efficiently during the event.

