Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Universities to Shift to Student-Centric, Market-Driven Education

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on all state-run universities to adopt a student-centric and industry-oriented approach, aiming to align academic programs with evolving job market demands. The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on Friday.

CM Reddy emphasized the urgent need to phase out outdated and low-demand courses, stating that these are often retained for legacy reasons such as past faculty appointments. He urged Vice Chancellors to instead introduce advanced and market-relevant programs, enabling students—especially those from rural and economically weaker sections—to compete with peers from private institutions.

Universities Must Not Become “Rehabilitation Centres”

The Chief Minister was blunt in stating that state universities must not turn into rehabilitation centres for redundant staff or obsolete academic departments. He recommended assigning administrative roles to faculty associated with discontinued or outdated courses, thereby maintaining institutional efficiency and purpose.

Equity in Higher Education: A Key Focus

Highlighting the rising popularity of private universities among affluent families, CM Reddy said it’s essential that government universities create an ecosystem of equity and opportunity, especially for underprivileged students. “We must ensure every student, regardless of background, has access to quality education that leads to employability,” he noted.

Government to Release Funds for Upgrades

In response to concerns raised by Vice Chancellors regarding faculty shortages, poor infrastructure, and lack of basic facilities, CM Reddy assured full government support. He promised that necessary funds will be released to improve infrastructure and academic quality in state universities.

Vice Chancellors to Submit Comprehensive Report

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed all Vice Chancellors to consult with State Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao and prepare a comprehensive report detailing their institutional needs and proposed reforms. This report will guide future investments in Telangana’s higher education sector.

High-Level Meeting Attended by Key Education Leaders

The meeting saw the presence of top state education leaders and government officials, including: