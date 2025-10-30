Hyderabad

Elderly Man Found Hanging in Mallepally, Police Launch Investigation

A tragic incident was reported near Mahmood-ul-Haq Hospital in Mallepally, falling under the Habeeb Nagar Police Station limits, where a 79-year-old man allegedly took his own life.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 October 2025 - 14:33
Elderly Man Found Hanging in Mallepally, Police Launch Investigation
Elderly Man Found Hanging in Mallepally, Police Launch Investigation

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A tragic incident was reported near Mahmood-ul-Haq Hospital in Mallepally, falling under the Habeeb Nagar Police Station limits, where a 79-year-old man allegedly took his own life.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hakeem Quadri. According to police sources, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on Tuesday. Locals who discovered the incident alerted the authorities immediately.

Also Read: Hyderabad Horror: Young Man Stabbed to Death in Bandlaguda, Police Begin Investigation

Upon receiving the information, a police team from Habeeb Nagar reached the spot and began an investigation. The body was later shifted for post-mortem examination.

While the exact reason behind the suicide remains unknown, officials said they are examining all possible angles. A case has been registered, and further inquiry is underway.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 October 2025 - 14:33
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button