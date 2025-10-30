Elderly Man Found Hanging in Mallepally, Police Launch Investigation

Hyderabad: A tragic incident was reported near Mahmood-ul-Haq Hospital in Mallepally, falling under the Habeeb Nagar Police Station limits, where a 79-year-old man allegedly took his own life.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hakeem Quadri. According to police sources, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on Tuesday. Locals who discovered the incident alerted the authorities immediately.

Upon receiving the information, a police team from Habeeb Nagar reached the spot and began an investigation. The body was later shifted for post-mortem examination.

While the exact reason behind the suicide remains unknown, officials said they are examining all possible angles. A case has been registered, and further inquiry is underway.