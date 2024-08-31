Elderly Muslim man assaulted inside train on suspicion of carrying beef; video goes viral

Mumbai: An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by his co-passengers in an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Saturday.

The GRP has initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said.

The video shows a dozen people assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.

According to the GRP, the victim, Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling to his daughter’s house in Kalyan when he was allegedly beaten up by his co-passengers near Igatpuri on suspicion that he was carrying beef.

“We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on,” the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far.

In #Maharashtra's #Nashik, regarding the elderly #HajiAshrafMunyar who was mistreated by #Hindutva extremists on a train, he is saying:



"You are standing with me, I am alive, but please do not take any wrong steps."



He has injuries on his face and is unable to speak properly,… pic.twitter.com/WDnZHkJaco — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 31, 2024

An elderly #Muslim man was assaulted and abused by his co-passengers on an express train near #Igatpuri in #Maharashtra’s #Nashik district after they accused him of carrying beef.



The hate crime survivor was identified as #HajiAshrafMunyar.



The video shows a dozen people… pic.twitter.com/M0NgMs8EWS — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 31, 2024